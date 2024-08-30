DC Loralai directs deptts to take precautionary measures to deal emergent situation during rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Loralai, Mehran Baloch, said on Friday that the government machinery had remained alert due to continuous heavy rain, which generated flooding and battered different areas of the district.

The DC has issued directions to all relevant departments to take timely and precautionary measures to deal with any emergency, start rescue operations, and collect the assessment data on the damages caused by the rains.

He said that a family, including women and children trapped in the flood water of the river near Zangiwal village, were rescued at 3:30 last night and provided essential foods and other relief items.

The rescue operation, conducted by the district administration, Levies, and police, successfully brought the stranded family to safety.

Mehran Baloch said his family was trapped when a sudden surge of floodwater swept through the area.

"The rescue teams are providing rescue services to people stranded in the flood-hit areas," he added.

Mehran Baloch said, "The district administration is on high alert to promptly ensure the precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation during the expected rain spell."

He urged the public to inform the administration in case of any emergency and will definitely assist the flood affected.

Mehran Baloch said that the district administration was utilizing all available resources to restore flood-hit people, and he was personally observing the activities to ensure that the people were rescued and provided the required relief.

He said the agriculture engineering department, in collaboration with other relevant authorities, was carrying out relief operations to protect precious lives and properties in rain-hit areas.

On the directives of DC Loralai, the officials of the irrigation department have visited the dams located in the suburb of Loralai.