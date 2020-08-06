UrduPoint.com
DC Loralai Fayaz Chairs Meeting To Review Measures Of Polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Loralai Capt (retd) Fayaz Ali on Thursday comprehensive measures are being taken to eradicate polio diseases from the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the polio campaign to review its measures.

Polio's Divisional Focal Person Dr. Farhan, Deputy, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Tariq, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The relevant official informed the Deputy Commissioner about the measure of polio drive which would be started from August 17 to 19, 2020 in the area in detail briefing, saying that 54394 children under five year would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign for which 184 points was set up under standard operating procedures (SOPs) for ensuring the protection of public lives from the coronavirus.

Addressing the meeting, DC Fayaz Ali said security personnel would be provided to polio teams in order to ensure the protection of polio workers lives in the drive. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said.

He also urged the public, scholars, parents, and media personnel should play their due role to make a successful polio campaign and cooperate with polio teams in order to save their children from the crippling disease.

