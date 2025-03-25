Open Menu

DC Lorali Urges Everyone To Play Role Against TB Disease

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Loralai Miran Baloch on Tuesday said that the Tuberculosis (TB) is indeed a dangerous disease but it is treatable and in this regard and in the reduction of this disease, everyone has to play their part against elimination of TB disease.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the occasion of World TB Day in collaboration with PPHI and Mercy Corps and Provincial TB Program. District Coordinator TB Program and Field Supervisor Fazal Dad Jalalzai gave a detailed briefing to the participants about TB.

District Health Officer Dr Hameed Lahri, DSMPPHI Farhan Kakar, District Coordinator Malaria BRSP Ishaq Musakhel, SOMNCH Program Muhammad Usman Musakhel, ADSM Salam Kabzai, doctors and paramedics participated on this occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Miran Baloch said that it is also necessary to educate the communities of all remote areas about its usefulness, necessity and its dangerous effects through awareness and education so that we could all work together to save the country and the nation from a disease like TB and our people. Earlier, awareness walk was organized by concerned departments to educate people against TB diseases.

