DC Lower Chitral inaugurates work on road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral, Mohammad Anwar-ul-Haq formally inaugurated construction work on Ayun-Bamboriat Road in the presence of the local elites and general public on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lower Chitral, Waqas Masood Chaudhry, General Manager (GM) and Project Director (PD), National Highway Authority (NHA) and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the affectees of the recent flood would be paid compensation soon. He directed the NHA officials to complete the construction of work in an effective and transparent manner.