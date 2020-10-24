UrduPoint.com
DC Lower Dir For Setting Up Sasta Bazar In Munda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

DC Lower Dir for setting up Sasta Bazar in Munda

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) ::For proper distribution of subsidized Atta provided by the District Food Controller in compliance with the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Tehsildar Munda Hazrat Yousaf and food officials set up Sasta Bazar here on Saturday.

Tehsildar Munda during his visit with other concerned officials instructed the shopkeepers to ensure their presence and provide the Atta to peoples in Insaf sasta bazar established at General Bus Stand Munda on subsidized rates with maintaining proper record.

It is pertinent to mention here that cleanliness drive also conducted in and around the Sasta Bazar on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower.

Speaking on this occasion,Tehsildar Munda Hazrat Yousaf said that the aim and objective of setting up Sasta Bazar to ensure edibles commodities to the people on government rates and took stern action against the hoarders and profiteers, charging high rates.

