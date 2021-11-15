UrduPoint.com

DC Lower Dir Inaugurates Winter Sports Gala

Mon 15th November 2021

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt. Rtd. Aun Haider Gondal Monday inaugurated Winter Sports Gala Tournament

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt. Rtd. Aun Haider Gondal Monday inaugurated Winter Sports Gala Tournament.

The sports gala has been organized by Sports Department Dir Lower. District education Officer Male Meftah-ud-Din and District Sports Officer Dir Lower was also present on this occasion.

Chief Guest shed light on the importance of sports and stated that sports have much more importance in every human life. He said sports keep us healthy, wealthy and active.

We can a healthy mind only when we have a healthy body the DC said.

