UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Lower Dir Inspects Entry Point, Reviews Lockdown Situation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

DC Lower Dir Inspects entry point, reviews lockdown situation

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday visited Chakdara entry point and reviewed overall situation in wake of lockdown, which has been put in place against spread of coronavirus

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday visited Chakdara entry point and reviewed overall situation in wake of lockdown, which has been put in place against spread of coronavirus.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner directed the deputed staff to follow the SOPs issued by government in letter and spirit and ensure the imposition of section 144 besides restricting the unnecessary movement between districts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain, the deputy commissioner directed that each of the passenger would be checked well before entry to the district and said that not to allow any passenger vehicles on the premises of Dir Lower and added that send it directly to the quarantine centers established at Chakdara.

On this occasion, he also directed the AC Adenzai to focus on infrequent routes to the district by deputing police and levies personnel to keep a vigilant eye on public movements.

The DC said that vehicles transporting carrying food items, medicines, medical equipment and oil, may be allowed after thorough inspections and added that the AC should share daily progress of the entry point with him.

Related Topics

Police Oil Visit Vehicles Progress Dir Adenzai May Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Disinfected spray operation in progress in Sargod ..

15 minutes ago

Gallery 6 postpones an event titled The 100 exhibi ..

12 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Corona Crisis Manage ..

12 minutes ago

Gallery 6 arranges an online Calligraphy classes

12 minutes ago

NAVTTC takes steps to empower women with technical ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC+ Monitors Already Draft Oil Production Cuts Q ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.