DC Lower Dir Inspects entry point, reviews lockdown situation

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday visited Chakdara entry point and reviewed overall situation in wake of lockdown, which has been put in place against spread of coronavirus.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner directed the deputed staff to follow the SOPs issued by government in letter and spirit and ensure the imposition of section 144 besides restricting the unnecessary movement between districts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain, the deputy commissioner directed that each of the passenger would be checked well before entry to the district and said that not to allow any passenger vehicles on the premises of Dir Lower and added that send it directly to the quarantine centers established at Chakdara.

On this occasion, he also directed the AC Adenzai to focus on infrequent routes to the district by deputing police and levies personnel to keep a vigilant eye on public movements.

The DC said that vehicles transporting carrying food items, medicines, medical equipment and oil, may be allowed after thorough inspections and added that the AC should share daily progress of the entry point with him.