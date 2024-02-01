- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election preparations
DC Lower Kohistan Chairs Coordination Committee Meeting To Review Election Preparations
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Luqman Bashir Ahmad Thursday chaired coordination committee meeting to address the issues pertaining to the arrangements for the general elections 2024
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Luqman Bashir Ahmad Thursday chaired coordination committee meeting to address the issues pertaining to the arrangements for the general elections 2024.
In the meeting, District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Kohistan, District Election Commissioner (DEC), Assistant Commissioner Pattan and Additional Assistant Commissioner/District Monitoring Officer were present.
The meeting discussed issues including security arrangements to logistics transportation and scrutinized.
The DPO briefed about security arrangements for the elections.
Recent Stories
Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional poten ..
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencie ..
Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered
PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration
President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar
Five key facts about cancer
Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform
Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated
Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi
Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencies. Wafaqi Mohtasib59 seconds ago
-
Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered1 minute ago
-
President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia1 minute ago
-
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar11 minutes ago
-
Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated8 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi8 minutes ago
-
Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE8 minutes ago
-
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected8 minutes ago
-
NDMA, KUM inks LoA collaboration in disaster management field8 minutes ago
-
JI to hold public meeting on Feb 319 minutes ago
-
Vote PML-N to power due to its performance: Abid Sher41 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan51 minutes ago