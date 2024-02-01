DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election preparations

Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Luqman Bashir Ahmad Thursday chaired coordination committee meeting to address the issues pertaining to the arrangements for the general elections 2024

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Luqman Bashir Ahmad Thursday chaired coordination committee meeting to address the issues pertaining to the arrangements for the general elections 2024.

In the meeting, District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Kohistan, District Election Commissioner (DEC), Assistant Commissioner Pattan and Additional Assistant Commissioner/District Monitoring Officer were present.

The meeting discussed issues including security arrangements to logistics transportation and scrutinized.

The DPO briefed about security arrangements for the elections.