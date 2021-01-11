UrduPoint.com
DC Lower Kohistan Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:33 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Kohistan, Khalid Khan Monday administered polio drops to children at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital to inaugurate the anti-polio immunization campaign in the district.

In a message, he urged upon the people to play their role in making the drive a success and extending of full cooperation to polio teams and district administration. EPI Coordinator was also present on the occasion.

