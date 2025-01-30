DC Lower Kohistan reviews rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected houses in Kasho Bela Ranolia

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Kohistan, Tariq Mehmood Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the houses affected by the 2022 floods in Kasho Bela Ranolia. The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP), the Resident Engineer, other staff and relevant authorities

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Kohistan, Tariq Mehmood Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the houses affected by the 2022 floods in Kasho Bela Ranolia. The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP), the Resident Engineer, other staff and relevant authorities.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion took place on the rehabilitation of houses affected by the 2022 floods and the challenges faced by the affected families. DC Lower Kohistan directed the concerned authorities to prepare a comprehensive report on the affected houses and expedite the rehabilitation process to ensure that the hardships of the affected families are alleviated as soon as possible.

The district administration is utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims and is taking all necessary measures in this regard. Additionally, the involvement of the DHPP in the rehabilitation efforts was discussed, with a focus on leveraging its resources to aid the recovery process in the flood-affected areas.