- Home
- Pakistan
- DC Lower Kohistan reviews rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected houses in Kasho Bela Ranolia
DC Lower Kohistan Reviews Rehabilitation Efforts For Flood-affected Houses In Kasho Bela Ranolia
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Kohistan, Tariq Mehmood Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the houses affected by the 2022 floods in Kasho Bela Ranolia. The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP), the Resident Engineer, other staff and relevant authorities
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Kohistan, Tariq Mehmood Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the houses affected by the 2022 floods in Kasho Bela Ranolia. The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP), the Resident Engineer, other staff and relevant authorities.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion took place on the rehabilitation of houses affected by the 2022 floods and the challenges faced by the affected families. DC Lower Kohistan directed the concerned authorities to prepare a comprehensive report on the affected houses and expedite the rehabilitation process to ensure that the hardships of the affected families are alleviated as soon as possible.
The district administration is utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims and is taking all necessary measures in this regard. Additionally, the involvement of the DHPP in the rehabilitation efforts was discussed, with a focus on leveraging its resources to aid the recovery process in the flood-affected areas.
Recent Stories
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded
Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary
Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..
Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded3 minutes ago
-
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary3 minutes ago
-
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman6 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year6 minutes ago
-
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, LLB Exams6 minutes ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi22 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 36 minutes ago
-
SP Dolphin directs officers to enhance patrolling, uphold integrity6 minutes ago
-
ITP launches flower, candy campaign to promote traffic awareness6 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Austrian Federal Council President discuss strengthening bilateral ties6 minutes ago
-
SU announces commencement of physical classes from February 36 minutes ago