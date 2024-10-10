DC Lower Kohistan, Torghar Organizes Khuli Kutcheries To Address Public Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Torghar Anwar Zaib and DC of Lower Kohistan Tariq Mahmood conducted Khuli Kutcheries Thursday, responding to directives from the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Chief Secretary.
The initiative aimed to directly address the concerns of local residents and implement practical solutions.
A significant turnout of residents, elders, and officials from various district departments engaged in discussions during the open court.
Key issues raised included health care, education, water supply, road conditions, and electricity shortages.
The DC addressed many of these concerns and instructed relevant departments to take immediate action. For issues requiring more time, he emphasized the need for expedited resolutions.
DC Anwar Zaib reassured participants that their problems would be prioritized, highlighting the administration's commitment to public service.
The local community expressed appreciation for the open court, noting its effectiveness in resolving issues, and voiced confidence in the district administration’s ability to provide timely solutions.
DC Tariq Mahmood of Lower Kohistan, while chairing an open court at the Government High school Patan's conference hall, assured the locals for the resolution of their issues on priority.
The meeting was attended by the officials of district administration, heads of line departments, WAPDA representatives, local dignitaries, and numerous citizens.
He mandated that all relevant departments submit a progress report on the complaints to his office within a week.
Moreover, a follow-up meeting will be scheduled to review departmental performance and the progress made in addressing the issues discussed.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjohta2 minutes ago
-
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House3 minutes ago
-
Two cops martyred, three injured in assault on police van12 minutes ago
-
Special meeting on polio campaign held in Haripur22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to transform ties with SA into development partnership: Dr. Musadik22 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes three beggar kids into custody1 hour ago
-
Mental health crisis reaches boiling point, Psychiatrists urge immediate action2 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to improving mental health of nation: President2 hours ago
-
Kashmir Committee Chairman calls for immediate end to Indian brutalities2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm deepening economic cooperation3 hours ago
-
Former NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro passes away4 hours ago
-
President to pay a two-day visit to Turkmenistan on Oct 10-114 hours ago