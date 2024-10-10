DC Lower Kohistan, Torghar organizes Khuli Kutcheries to address public issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Torghar Anwar Zaib and DC of Lower Kohistan Tariq Mahmood conducted Khuli Kutcheries Thursday, responding to directives from the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Chief Secretary.

The initiative aimed to directly address the concerns of local residents and implement practical solutions.

A significant turnout of residents, elders, and officials from various district departments engaged in discussions during the open court.

Key issues raised included health care, education, water supply, road conditions, and electricity shortages.

The DC addressed many of these concerns and instructed relevant departments to take immediate action. For issues requiring more time, he emphasized the need for expedited resolutions.

DC Anwar Zaib reassured participants that their problems would be prioritized, highlighting the administration's commitment to public service.

The local community expressed appreciation for the open court, noting its effectiveness in resolving issues, and voiced confidence in the district administration’s ability to provide timely solutions.

DC Tariq Mahmood of Lower Kohistan, while chairing an open court at the Government High school Patan's conference hall, assured the locals for the resolution of their issues on priority.

The meeting was attended by the officials of district administration, heads of line departments, WAPDA representatives, local dignitaries, and numerous citizens.

He mandated that all relevant departments submit a progress report on the complaints to his office within a week.

Moreover, a follow-up meeting will be scheduled to review departmental performance and the progress made in addressing the issues discussed.