DC makes spot verification of flour weight

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi has made spot verification of the flour's weight after receiving public complaints regarding low weight of flour bags being sold in Bannu.

The DC while taking swift action, visited the flour mill and personally checked the weight of 20 KG flour bags there besides examined stock register.

He found weight of flour bags correct and directed the flour administration to provide the commodity to people on Govt. prescribed rate otherwise strict action would be taken against them under the law.

Niazi said office of DC office was open around 24 hours for public and assured to address people's problems on priority basis.