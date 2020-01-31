UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Makes Spot Verification Of Flour Weight

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:00 PM

DC makes spot verification of flour weight

Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi has made spot verification of the flour's weight after receiving public complaints regarding low weight of flour bags being sold in Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi has made spot verification of the flour's weight after receiving public complaints regarding low weight of flour bags being sold in Bannu.

The DC while taking swift action, visited the flour mill and personally checked the weight of 20 KG flour bags there besides examined stock register.

He found weight of flour bags correct and directed the flour administration to provide the commodity to people on Govt. prescribed rate otherwise strict action would be taken against them under the law.

Niazi said office of DC office was open around 24 hours for public and assured to address people's problems on priority basis.

Related Topics

Bannu Government Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Arab Hope Maker 2020 ..

33 minutes ago

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the St ..

36 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum for across country primary scho ..

8 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (F ..

8 minutes ago

Over 200,000 youth applies for PM's Hunarmand Paki ..

8 minutes ago

Italy declares state of emergency over coronavirus ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.