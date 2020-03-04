DC Malakand hands over compensation cheques to heirs of two victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand district, Rehan Gul Khattak here Wednesday handed over Rs300,000 compensation cheques to the legal heirs of two dead victims of roof collapsed incident in Batkhela tehsil.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Khan, the DC visited to the residence of Naeem Saad daughter of Samiullah Khan and Bacha Jehan wife of Nowsherwan who died during roof collapsed incident at Batkhela and offered Fateha for eternal peace of the deceased.

The DC handed over compensation cheques of Rs three lakh each to the legal heirs of the victims on behalf of KP Government. The Deputy Commissioner assured full support to the injured person of the incident.