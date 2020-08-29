People registered complaints against government departments including communication and works, irrigation and WAPDA in a Khuli Kachehri (open forum) organized at Government Higher Secondary School Sakhakot on Saturday

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) ::People registered complaints against government departments including communication and works, irrigation and WAPDA in a Khuli Kachehri (open forum) organized at Government Higher Secondary school Sakhakot on Saturday.

District Administration Malakand and Tehsil Municipal Administration Dargai in Sakhakot conducted the Kachehri in which elders of the areas urged administration to take immediate action against drug dealers.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Dargai, Mohibullah, Tehsil Municipal Officer Dargai, Aurangzeb Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Waheedullah Khan were also present at the forum.

District Health Officer Malakand, Dr. Waheed Gul and Dr. Inayat Safi along with officials of other departments listened to problems of the people. District General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Malakand, Maulana Salman Taseer Khan, President Muttahida Trade Union Sakhakot, Hameed Khan Lala, Former Nazim of Village Council ,Sajid Hussain Mashwani, Badshah islam, Ghaffar Khan of Correctional Committee Sharifabad, Haq Nawaz Khan, Fazal Rahim Khan alias Khan Mama, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Dr. Fazal Muhammad, Masood Khan, Fayyaz Khan Badrashi, Tahir Akbar, Shafi Nadan, Farman Khan, Naseer Ahmad Khan, former councilor Shakirullah Khan and prominent female social activist Apa Gul also visited the Kachery.

President Trade Union, Hameed Khan Lala, while describing problems faced by traders of the bazaar, said that unannounced and prolonged load shedding and low voltage by WAPDA Dargai has affected business.

He said due to shortage of transformers in Sakhakot Bazaar, transformers were damaged every day.

The participants of the open forum discussed poor performance of WAPDA Dargai Department including C&W Malakand, Irrigation Malakand and Public Health Department and steps needed to address their grievances.

The participants also complained for delay in construction of Girls Degree College Sakhakot and demanded immediate construction of Kharki Dheri Road.

The also requested for immediate action against land mafia, implementation of civil court decisions and other issues. While leader Shaliman Qaum, Haq Nawaz Khan demanded deployment of District Police Officer in Malakand.

Addressing an open forum, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak and Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah Khan said a grand operation has been launched against culprits in which 47 persons have recently been arested while strict action is being taken against those involved in theft including drug dealers, casino operators etc.

Protecting lives and property of people is our first responsibility, he said adding, there was no political interference in government departments and all decisions and actions were being taken in accordance with the law.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand and Assistant Commissioner Dargai said people have to cooperate with administration to eradicate crime, as it was impossible to control crime without cooperation of people.