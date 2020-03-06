DC Malakand inspects Palai plantation on Swat Expressway

Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak on Friday visited Palai plantation sites on Swat Expressway and directed the field staff to expedite plantation process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak on Friday visited Palai plantation sites on Swat Expressway and directed the field staff to expedite plantation process.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Batkhela and Additional Assistant Commissioner Shahkot, the DC inspected plantations at Palai site adjacent to Swat Expressway and appreciated performance of the field staff of Forest Department.

He said 10 billion trees project was a key initiative of the present elected government that would play significant role in make the country green besides countering challenges of climate change and controlling pollution.

He urged farmers, general public and line departments to sow maximum plants during spring season to make Pakistan lush green.

DC assured full support to the Forest Department in execution of the 10BTAP project in Malakand.