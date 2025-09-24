Open Menu

DC Malakand Reviews Performance Of Government Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 10:26 PM

DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Mohammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, to review the performance of the district administration and all government departments at the district level.

All relevant officers participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, a detailed report based on the performance of all departments for August and September was presented by the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) of Malakand.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the performance of all officers and issued necessary instructions to further improve their performance.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that improving public services is the government’s top priority, and any form of negligence or failure in this regard will not be tolerated.

