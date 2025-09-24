DC Malakand Reviews Performance Of Government Departments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 10:26 PM
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Mohammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, to review the performance of the district administration and all government departments at the district level
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Mohammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, to review the performance of the district administration and all government departments at the district level.
All relevant officers participated in the meeting.
During the meeting, a detailed report based on the performance of all departments for August and September was presented by the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) of Malakand.
The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the performance of all officers and issued necessary instructions to further improve their performance.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that improving public services is the government’s top priority, and any form of negligence or failure in this regard will not be tolerated.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues
Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison
ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design
PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on cops' requests1 minute ago
-
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments2 minutes ago
-
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues2 minutes ago
-
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad46 minutes ago
-
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP46 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations46 minutes ago
-
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison47 minutes ago
-
ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design39 minutes ago
-
Shahid Afridi optimistic for Vision Pakistan initiative39 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 13 India-backed terrorists in D.I.Khan39 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democracy51 minutes ago