DC Malakand Warns Profiteers Of Strict Action

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:57 PM

DC Malakand warns profiteers of strict action

Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Suhail Khan on Monday said profiteers and hoarders would face imprisonment if found indulged in charging extra money from the consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Suhail Khan on Monday said profiteers and hoarders would face imprisonment if found indulged in charging extra money from the consumers.

During his visit to Sasta Bazaar in Sakhakot, Malakand, he urged upon philanthropists to help deserving people during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Dargai Muhibbullah, AAC Wahidullah, Post Commander Sakhakot Sami Bacha, traders' representative Haji Sultan Zeb and Inspector TMA Dargai Muhammad Hussain also accompanied the Deputy Commissioner Malakand.

He also visited the complaint cell at the Sasta Bazaar and listened to the grievances of people. He directed for cleanliness of the markets bazaar ondaily basis and ensure display of rate list at stalls.

He said 13 shopkeepers have been sent to jail for overcharging and warned the stall holders to avoid profiteering.

More Stories From Pakistan

