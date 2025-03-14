DC Mansehra Chairs 14th Meeting On Land Use Planning And Management
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The 14th meeting of the District Land Use Planning & Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Khalid Iqbal Khattak, in compliance with the provincial government's directives.
During the session, officials were briefed on the newly introduced "Housing Regulation 2024" and "Building Control Regulation 2024", with in-depth discussions on their implementation. The meeting also reviewed ongoing activities under the Land Use Act in Mansehra, and authorities were instructed to ensure strict compliance with regulations to promote organized and sustainable development in the district.
Speaking at the meeting, DC Mansehra underscored the importance of land use planning, emphasizing its role in ensuring the efficient and systematic utilization of land while preventing illegal constructions and unregulated urban expansion. He directed relevant departments to adhere to all regulatory guidelines in development projects and to prioritize public welfare in the execution of planned initiatives.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, and officials from district subsidiary institutions.
Recent Stories
Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR
MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina pays courtesy call on Prime Minister5 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra chairs 14th meeting on land use planning and management5 minutes ago
-
2 killed while 2 injured in a road accident in Renala Khurd5 minutes ago
-
Vegetables being grown with sewerage water destroyed5 minutes ago
-
Housemaid arrested for stealing gold ornaments25 minutes ago
-
SC to hear appeals in Super Tax appeals after Eid25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner honours winners of district-level science model competition35 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates ‘International Mathematics Pi Day’35 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held35 minutes ago
-
6-year-old boy drowns in rainwater pond in Peshawar35 minutes ago
-
Enrollment drive 2025 launched for government schools35 minutes ago