DC Mansehra chairs 14th meeting on land use planning and management

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The 14th meeting of the District Land Use Planning & Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Khalid Iqbal Khattak, in compliance with the provincial government's directives.

During the session, officials were briefed on the newly introduced "Housing Regulation 2024" and "Building Control Regulation 2024", with in-depth discussions on their implementation. The meeting also reviewed ongoing activities under the Land Use Act in Mansehra, and authorities were instructed to ensure strict compliance with regulations to promote organized and sustainable development in the district.

Speaking at the meeting, DC Mansehra underscored the importance of land use planning, emphasizing its role in ensuring the efficient and systematic utilization of land while preventing illegal constructions and unregulated urban expansion. He directed relevant departments to adhere to all regulatory guidelines in development projects and to prioritize public welfare in the execution of planned initiatives.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, and officials from district subsidiary institutions.