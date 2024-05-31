DC Mansehra enforces construction, excavation ban in Kaghan Valley

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Friday has announced a comprehensive ban on all types of construction activities in Kaghan Valley without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA).

Additionally, the construction of buildings within a 200-foot range of the High Flood Level (HFL), as stipulated by the KP River Protection Ordinance 2002, is also prohibited.

In an effort to protect the natural environment and ensure sustainability, the DC has also imposed a ban on the illegal excavation and lifting of minerals such as sand, gravel, and shingle from the Kunhar River and its tributaries, except in areas with authorized leases.

Residents and developers were urged to comply with these regulations to help preserve the region’s ecological balance and natural beauty.