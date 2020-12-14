DC Mansehra expands ban on gravel collection from River Siran

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :After completion of the ban period of two months on gravel collection from River Siran the Deputy Commissioner Manshera Monday extended the ban on the material collection and also imposed section 144 for further two months.

According to the details, on the completion of an earlier ban on material including gravel collection from River Siran further two month ban has been imposed with immediate effect which would not save the river bed and the bridge but also lessen the environmental impact of excavation in the area.

Gravel collection from River Kunhar and other streams of Manshera is causing a serious threat to the agricultural, domestic and commercial land on the banks where soil erosion is common owing to gravel collection.

The ban was imposed in areas of River Kunhar including Gali Bagh, Tarangri Sabir Shah, Malik Pur, Sher Pur, Tahrno Kot and Khaki.

People of surrounding villages have thanked DC Mansehra for imposing a ban under section 144 and said that it would save their precious agricultural and other lands from soil erosion. The violators of the ban would be dealt under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) section 185.