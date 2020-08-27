UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Mansehra Imposes Ban On Boating In Lake Saif Ul Malook

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:38 PM

DC Mansehra imposes ban on boating in Lake Saif ul Malook

To conserve the natural beauty and environment of Lake Saiful Malook and to protect its habitat Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Thursday imposed a ban on boating in Lake Saif ul Malook for 30 days

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :To conserve the natural beauty and environment of Lake Saiful Malook and to protect its habitat Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Thursday imposed a ban on boating in Lake Saif ul Malook for 30 days.

DC Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider notified the ban on boating in the lake under section 144 which would be applicable for the next 30 days.

The ban was imposed on the request of the Forest and Wildlife Department.

During the winter hundreds of thousands of tourists visits Lake Saif ul Malook and enjoy boating at the lake water which also creates hurdles for the lake habitat and causes water and air pollution.

In order to protect the rare fishes in the Lake Saif ul Malook and other species, Wildlife department has decided to impose a ban on boating during the peak tourism season which is a major cause of water pollution in the area would shelter Trout fish.

Related Topics

Water Mansehra

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

56 minutes ago

Russian Transport Minister Declares Tavrida Highwa ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Medical Facilities Ready For Second COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Opens Consulate General in Capital of Moldo ..

3 minutes ago

Tour de France tighten opening day security in Nic ..

13 minutes ago

Six people killed, two injured in Hafizabad, Larka ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.