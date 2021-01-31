DC Mansehra imposes ban on hill razing, construction on road sides

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan Sunday imposed a complete ban on razing of hills and constructing on roadsides in the district.

This was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by DC where officials of district administration, police and forest departments of were also present.

District administration, police and forest department of warned the investors and all people those are involve in blasting, cutting, sale and purchase of hills, a comprehensive ban had been imposed on all sorts of construction and hill razing on roadsides of district Mansehra and police would take strict action against the violators.

According to the details, it was also observed that land mafia was destroying the beautiful hills by demolition which many time-triggered land sliding and also raised environmental issues, these property masters had also axed down the most beautiful and precious forests during last two decades on the name of housing societies.

Earlier, the forest department informed the administration that some elements were destroying the hills of Abbottabad and Mansehra for housing societies and also chopping the precious trees to make way for housing plots.