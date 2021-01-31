UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Mansehra Imposes Ban On Hill Razing, Construction On Road Sides

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC Mansehra imposes ban on hill razing, construction on road sides

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan Sunday imposed a complete ban on razing of hills and constructing on roadsides in the district.

This was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by DC where officials of district administration, police and forest departments of were also present.

District administration, police and forest department of warned the investors and all people those are involve in blasting, cutting, sale and purchase of hills, a comprehensive ban had been imposed on all sorts of construction and hill razing on roadsides of district Mansehra and police would take strict action against the violators.

According to the details, it was also observed that land mafia was destroying the beautiful hills by demolition which many time-triggered land sliding and also raised environmental issues, these property masters had also axed down the most beautiful and precious forests during last two decades on the name of housing societies.

Earlier, the forest department informed the administration that some elements were destroying the hills of Abbottabad and Mansehra for housing societies and also chopping the precious trees to make way for housing plots.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Sale Mansehra Sunday All Housing

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

7 minutes ago

71,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

1 hour ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives CEO of National Fuel Agency

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.