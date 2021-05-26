UrduPoint.com
DC Mansehra Imposes Ban On Overloaded Trucks Of Minerals

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

DC Mansehra imposes ban on overloaded trucks of minerals

Deputy Commissioner Manshera Wednesday imposed a ban on overloaded Granite truck under section 144 that have badly damaged the roads of Tehsil Oghi and other parts of Oghi

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manshera Wednesday imposed a ban on overloaded Granite truck under section 144 that have badly damaged the roads of Tehsil Oghi and other parts of Oghi.

Assistant Commission Manshera Dr. Usman while addressing a press conference said that overloaded trucks with Granite and other minerals have damaged the roads of Oghi and Darband, Manshera.

He further said that DC Mansehra while taking the notice of road destruction ordered to ban the entry of overloaded trucks in the district and impose fines on the trucks found violating the prescribed load limit.

Karakoram Highway in Mansehra and Oghi, Darband Road, link roads of both Tehsil Oghi and Manshera have been badly damaged while the people of both Tehsils have demanded action against overloaded trucks.

Masses have appreciated the ban on overloaded trucks in Tehsil Oghi, Darband and Mansehra.

More Stories From Pakistan

