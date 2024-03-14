DC Mansehra inspects markets to ensure price control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Capt (R) Bilal Shahid Rao Thursday took proactive steps to address complaints regarding artificial inflation of food items during the holy month of Ramazan.

Responding to grievances received through the provincial government's complaint portal Martasual mobile application, he conducted a visit to the Doodial Bazaar.

Accompanied by the District Food Controller, Shankiyari, he meticulously inspected vegetable and fruit vendors, butchers, bakeries, and eateries.

During the inspection, DC Mansehra examined 110 shops. In response to evidence of profiteering the DC imposed 30,000 rupees on several shopkeepers. Additionally, FIRs were lodged against 9 shopkeepers for hoarding.

These actions underscore the commitment of the local administration to ensure fair pricing and availability of essential commodities, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.