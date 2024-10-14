DC Mansehra Reviews Departments Monthly Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Khalid Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting at the Circuit House, where the monthly performance of all departments and employee was comprehensively reviewed
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Khalid Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting at the Circuit House, where the monthly performance of all departments and employee was comprehensively reviewed.
The meeting focused on assessing the work done through public portals and online systems, exploring various initiatives aimed at enhancing services for the public.
DC Iqbal directed all departments to promptly address public complaints and implement effective strategies for the immediate resolution of citizens' issues.
Emphasizing the role of technology in providing modern facilities and improving the government system, he stressed that these efforts are crucial for achieving public welfare objectives efficiently.
During the meeting, government officials provided briefings on their departments' performances and presented plans for delivering additional services to the public.
The DC commended the departments for their efforts and encouraged them to continue pursuing further improvements in their operations.
Recent Stories
Chinese investment to boost sanitary ware manufacturing in Punjab
SCO summit to prove as game changer for Pakistan’s economic stability: Farmers ..
'CM livestock card will be launched soon'
SCO summit in Pakistan a big diplomatic milestone: PBF
Home Department issues transfer orders
French government wants new immigration law in 2025
SNGPL disconnects 14 meters, removes five Illegal extensions
Daewoo to transfer buses to TransPeshawar after contract expiry
Repair of Sheikhupura Road sewerage line starts
Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's A ..
PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting
SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCO summit to prove as game changer for Pakistan’s economic stability: Farmers' leaders1 minute ago
-
'CM livestock card will be launched soon'1 minute ago
-
Home Department issues transfer orders52 seconds ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 14 meters, removes five Illegal extensions56 seconds ago
-
Daewoo to transfer buses to TransPeshawar after contract expiry57 seconds ago
-
Repair of Sheikhupura Road sewerage line starts59 seconds ago
-
PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting10 minutes ago
-
SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad10 minutes ago
-
WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places10 minutes ago
-
45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card10 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss initiatives for skill development of beneficiarie ..10 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel10 minutes ago