DC Mansehra Reviews Departments Monthly Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Khalid Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting at the Circuit House, where the monthly performance of all departments and employee was comprehensively reviewed

The meeting focused on assessing the work done through public portals and online systems, exploring various initiatives aimed at enhancing services for the public.

DC Iqbal directed all departments to promptly address public complaints and implement effective strategies for the immediate resolution of citizens' issues.

Emphasizing the role of technology in providing modern facilities and improving the government system, he stressed that these efforts are crucial for achieving public welfare objectives efficiently.

During the meeting, government officials provided briefings on their departments' performances and presented plans for delivering additional services to the public.

The DC commended the departments for their efforts and encouraged them to continue pursuing further improvements in their operations.

