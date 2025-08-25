Open Menu

DC Mansehra Visit Flood-affected Areas, Review Relief Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 08:40 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansehra, Mian Behzad Adil, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), visited the flood-affected area of Dheri Haleem (Neelban) in Tehsil Baffa Pakhal, to assess the damage caused by recent monsoon rains and floods.

During the visit, the DC met with victims and bereaved families, and offered Fateha for those who lost their lives. He reviewed in detail the rehabilitation and relief activities being carried out by the district and tehsil administrations in collaboration with concerned departments. The DC issued directives for further improvements and noted that relief cheques had already been distributed among the affected families.

In a parallel effort, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Baffa Pakhal conducted a detailed inspection of other flood-affected areas, including Jabboori, Sachaan, Nawazabad, and Jabar, accompanied by other Assistant Commissioners (UT). The AC inspected damaged water supply schemes to address the immediate needs of residents and also visited flood-damaged houses to assess losses and ensure relief for affected families.

The district administration emphasized that it is closely monitoring rehabilitation activities across all affected areas of Mansehra to provide maximum relief and support to flood victims.

