DC Mansehra Visit Flood-affected Areas, Review Relief Activities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansehra, Mian Behzad Adil, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), visited the flood-affected area of Dheri Haleem (Neelban) in Tehsil Baffa Pakhal, to assess the damage caused by recent monsoon rains and floods.
During the visit, the DC met with victims and bereaved families, and offered Fateha for those who lost their lives. He reviewed in detail the rehabilitation and relief activities being carried out by the district and tehsil administrations in collaboration with concerned departments. The DC issued directives for further improvements and noted that relief cheques had already been distributed among the affected families.
In a parallel effort, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Baffa Pakhal conducted a detailed inspection of other flood-affected areas, including Jabboori, Sachaan, Nawazabad, and Jabar, accompanied by other Assistant Commissioners (UT). The AC inspected damaged water supply schemes to address the immediate needs of residents and also visited flood-damaged houses to assess losses and ensure relief for affected families.
The district administration emphasized that it is closely monitoring rehabilitation activities across all affected areas of Mansehra to provide maximum relief and support to flood victims.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Investigation orders strict action against heinous crimes in Taxila25 seconds ago
-
DC Mansehra visit flood-affected areas, review Relief activities27 seconds ago
-
DDWP approves two road construction schemes10 minutes ago
-
Deputy Attorney General urges for transparent probe into incident allegedly linking him10 minutes ago
-
Shams Colony Police arrest theft accused within short time, recover 1.4 miln11 minutes ago
-
District administration finalizes security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions: DC20 minutes ago
-
DC Murree vows timely completion of development projects20 minutes ago
-
DC Sibi chairs meeting regarding Rabi-ul- Awwal20 minutes ago
-
SRSO organizes conference to empower women in Sukkur20 minutes ago
-
CDA plans rainwater harvesting, tree plantation drive in Islamabad20 minutes ago
-
DG Safe City Shakir stresses modern surveillance upgrades30 minutes ago
-
Over 100 liters of liquor seized30 minutes ago