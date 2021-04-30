DC Mardan bans arms display

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.P.C) has banned display of arms by the general public and private security guards in all kinds of public gatherings / functions for a period of two months, said an official notification issued here on Friday.

The violators of the ban would face legal proceeding under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (P.P.C).