DC Mardan directs ACs to visit bazaars to check price lists of edibles

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) ::On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bai Qaiser Khan accompanied by AC under Training Ishtiaq Sunday visited Lundkhor and Hathian Bazaar and checked the price lists of various edibles items.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Qaiser Khan checked the price and gauge of petrol at petrol pumps and also visited various bazaars.

He also met with the people during the visit and asked the rates of various edibles items, followed by checking the price lists to match the actual happenings in the bazaars.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner also checked the prices of food items at the shops and the ongoing government precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus. The Additional AC also checked various medicines and other medical devices at the medical store and confirmed the availability of different lives saving drugs in the medical stores.