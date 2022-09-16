DC Mardan directs stern action against profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif has directed officers of the district administration for conducting a daily visit to bazaars and taking stern action against violators of the official price list of essential food items.

He issued these directives while presiding over the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Conference on Friday. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Shah Zeb, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mardan, Mohammad Shujain Wastro, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Mardan, Deputy Director (DD) Service Delivery Centre and tehsildars other revenue staff also attended.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed in detail regarding pending public complaints registered on Pakistan Citizen Portal and revenue related cases.

During the meeting the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the performance of the administrative officers during the month of August 2022, ongoing activities and issued directives in light of the orders of the provincial government.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed the officers of district administration to make shopkeepers bound to follow the officially fixed price lists for essential food items and acceleration of operation against encroachments.

In revenue related matters, he said directed tehsildars to ensure achievement of 100% target of the agricultural tax and recovery of other government's receipts.

He also expressed satisfaction over the performance of all officers of the administration and urged them for bringing further improvement in it to take timely and practical steps for redressal of the problems and hardships of the people.