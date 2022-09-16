UrduPoint.com

DC Mardan Directs Stern Action Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

DC Mardan directs stern action against profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif has directed officers of the district administration for conducting a daily visit to bazaars and taking stern action against violators of the official price list of essential food items.

He issued these directives while presiding over the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Conference on Friday. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Shah Zeb, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mardan, Mohammad Shujain Wastro, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Mardan, Deputy Director (DD) Service Delivery Centre and tehsildars other revenue staff also attended.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed in detail regarding pending public complaints registered on Pakistan Citizen Portal and revenue related cases.

During the meeting the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the performance of the administrative officers during the month of August 2022, ongoing activities and issued directives in light of the orders of the provincial government.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed the officers of district administration to make shopkeepers bound to follow the officially fixed price lists for essential food items and acceleration of operation against encroachments.

In revenue related matters, he said directed tehsildars to ensure achievement of 100% target of the agricultural tax and recovery of other government's receipts.

He also expressed satisfaction over the performance of all officers of the administration and urged them for bringing further improvement in it to take timely and practical steps for redressal of the problems and hardships of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Mardan Price August All Government

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

4 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.