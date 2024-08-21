Open Menu

DC Mardan Directs To Provide Speedy Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Mian Behzad Adil on Wednesday visited service delivery centre in his district and directed the staff to provide speedy facilities to people.

Saeedullah Jan, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director Service Delivery Centre were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner visited different counters and inquired after problems of people there.

He also checked revenue record and directed the staff for its swift provision to all.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the staff to treat the people decently and ensure cleanliness and water ability at the center.

APP/fam

