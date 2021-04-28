DC Mardan for effective lockdown to stop spreading of corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habib Ullah Arif directed the official concerned to ensure more effective lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif directed Additional Deputy Commissioners Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Naik Mohammad Khan to pay surprise visits to various business centers in Mardan city and review the ban imposed on all business centers, shops, markets except petrol pumps and medical services after the lockdown imposed in the district.

The officials of the district administration also arrested 20 people for violating the lockdown, while a complete lockdown was enforced in most areas as per the schedule issued in connection with the lockdown. Deputy Commissioner Mardan said that the corona virus was present. Implementation of lockdown and corona virus SOPs implemented across the district are the top most priorities.