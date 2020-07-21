UrduPoint.com
DC Mardan For Ensuring Availability Of Edible Items

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:50 PM

MARDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Wazir has directed the district administration to ensure availability of edibles items in the district and make sure it would be on the reasonable rates.

In this connection, he directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Farman Ali to pay frequent visits to the bazaars and monitored the rates fixed by the district administration besides ensuring availability of edible commodities.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan on the complaints also directed the district administration staff to control the artificial price hike and take stern action against those overcharging.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Farman Ali visited fruit and vegetables Markers of Takht Bhai in early morning, inspected the auction and issued price lists. He also analyzed the quality of fruits and vegetables and ensured that quality edible items were being sold.

