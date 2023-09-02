DC Mardan imposes ban on old tires, scraps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan while keeping in view the protection of precious lives of the people and preventing diseases like dengue, under Section 144 CrPC imposed a complete ban on Saturday on keeping old tires, scraps and other items in open places for two months.

Violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 P.P.C, says a notification.