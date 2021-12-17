UrduPoint.com

DC Mardan Imposes Two-day Ban On Printing Related Business

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:45 PM

DC Mardan imposes two-day ban on printing related business

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has imposed ban on private printing press, printing shops, photocopiers shops and other printing related professional shops to prevent the printing of fake ballot papers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC), said an official notification issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has imposed ban on private printing press, printing shops, photocopiers shops and other printing related professional shops to prevent the printing of fake ballot papers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC), said an official notification issued here on Friday.

The ban has been imposed after receiving reports and information that cheaters, imposters and other unlawful elements are trying to print fake ballot papers to poll the same on polling day and manipulate/disrupt peaceful, fair and transparent elections process.

The ban will remain enforced for two days i.e 18th and 19th December 2021 and anyone found violating the ban will be punished under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Related Topics

Pakistan Mardan Same December Criminals

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

48 minutes ago
 WHO Approves Emergency Use of Coronavirus Vaccine ..

WHO Approves Emergency Use of Coronavirus Vaccine Covovax

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC get hands-on experience as they c ..

Commissioner, DC get hands-on experience as they check digital Girdawri system i ..

2 minutes ago
 Anti-state elements defaming national institutions ..

Anti-state elements defaming national institutions, says KP Minister

2 minutes ago
 Free of cost COVID booster shot to be given to ove ..

Free of cost COVID booster shot to be given to over 50 years older people: Dr Ya ..

2 minutes ago
 Top Swiss Court Rejects Appeal Against Handover of ..

Top Swiss Court Rejects Appeal Against Handover of Russian Cybersecurity CEO to ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.