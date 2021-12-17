DC Mardan imposes two-day ban on printing related business

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has imposed ban on private printing press, printing shops, photocopiers shops and other printing related professional shops to prevent the printing of fake ballot papers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC), said an official notification issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has imposed ban on private printing press, printing shops, photocopiers shops and other printing related professional shops to prevent the printing of fake ballot papers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC), said an official notification issued here on Friday.

The ban has been imposed after receiving reports and information that cheaters, imposters and other unlawful elements are trying to print fake ballot papers to poll the same on polling day and manipulate/disrupt peaceful, fair and transparent elections process.

The ban will remain enforced for two days i.e 18th and 19th December 2021 and anyone found violating the ban will be punished under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).