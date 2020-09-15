UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Mardan Inspects Takht Bhai Patwar Khanas; AC Visits Flour Mills

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:10 PM

DC Mardan inspects Takht Bhai Patwar Khanas; AC visits flour mills

The teams of district administration led by Mardan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir Tuesday visited different Patwar Khanas of Tehsil Takht Bhai and checked the revenue record

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The teams of district administration led by Mardan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir Tuesday visited different Patwar Khanas of Tehsil Takht Bhai and checked the revenue record.

Accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai, he inspected Patwar Khanas of Khanu Saro Shah, Arbi Banda, Naarae and Jaamrha.

The DC directed Patwaris to accomplish daily reports on regular basis and deal the people politely during day to day tasks.

Meanwhile, Takht Bhai Assistant Commissioner Aneela Faheem along with District food Controller Mardan inspected different flour mills. They checked quantity of various flour sacks and asked about the government's approved price list.

The AC directed flour mills' owners to maintain the quality and quantity of flour and warned stern action against violators.

Related Topics

Mardan Price Government Flour

Recent Stories

WAM Report: UAE-Israel Peace Accord will strengthe ..

29 minutes ago

Governor of UAE Central Bank emphasises importance ..

44 minutes ago

Third ERC aircraft arrives in Khartoum to rescue p ..

59 minutes ago

Bill introduced in National Assembly to prevent ha ..

42 seconds ago

Germany to take in 1,500 refugees from Greek islan ..

43 seconds ago

Supreme Court to appoint amicus curiae for assista ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.