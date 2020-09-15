DC Mardan inspects Takht Bhai Patwar Khanas; AC visits flour mills

The teams of district administration led by Mardan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir Tuesday visited different Patwar Khanas of Tehsil Takht Bhai and checked the revenue record

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The teams of district administration led by Mardan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir Tuesday visited different Patwar Khanas of Tehsil Takht Bhai and checked the revenue record.

Accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai, he inspected Patwar Khanas of Khanu Saro Shah, Arbi Banda, Naarae and Jaamrha.

The DC directed Patwaris to accomplish daily reports on regular basis and deal the people politely during day to day tasks.

Meanwhile, Takht Bhai Assistant Commissioner Aneela Faheem along with District food Controller Mardan inspected different flour mills. They checked quantity of various flour sacks and asked about the government's approved price list.

The AC directed flour mills' owners to maintain the quality and quantity of flour and warned stern action against violators.