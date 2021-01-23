DC Mardan pays a surprise visit to service delivery center, checks record

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Naik Mohammad and Revenue Mujeeb-ur-Rehman paid a surprise visit to the Service Delivery Center Mardan here on Saturday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Naik Mohammad and Revenue Mujeeb-ur-Rehman paid a surprise visit to the Service Delivery Center Mardan here on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner visited various counters, government revenue records and facilities provided to the visitors. The Deputy Commissioner directed the Deputy Director SDC Sajjad Khan to provide better revenue facilities to the people as well as adopt a better attitude.

He also reviewed the ongoing development works in the Service Delivery Center and DC Courts and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers. The administrative officers were continuing operations in different areas.