UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Mardan Pays A Surprise Visit To Service Delivery Center, Checks Record

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:24 PM

DC Mardan pays a surprise visit to service delivery center, checks record

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Naik Mohammad and Revenue Mujeeb-ur-Rehman paid a surprise visit to the Service Delivery Center Mardan here on Saturday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Naik Mohammad and Revenue Mujeeb-ur-Rehman paid a surprise visit to the Service Delivery Center Mardan here on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner visited various counters, government revenue records and facilities provided to the visitors. The Deputy Commissioner directed the Deputy Director SDC Sajjad Khan to provide better revenue facilities to the people as well as adopt a better attitude.

He also reviewed the ongoing development works in the Service Delivery Center and DC Courts and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers. The administrative officers were continuing operations in different areas.

Related Topics

Visit Mardan Government

Recent Stories

Four private sector companies step in LNG trade

48 seconds ago

Small farmers 'need more climate aid to ward off f ..

50 seconds ago

ECOSOC's head calls for joining forces to meet 'mo ..

52 seconds ago

Young man suffocated to death in short circuit abl ..

53 seconds ago

Haris Sohail’s century keeps Balochistan alive i ..

10 minutes ago

Azhar Ali rejects differences, disputes among nati ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.