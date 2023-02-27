DC Mardan presides over performance review meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman presided over a monthly performance review meeting of the district-level departments on Monday.

Besides Town Municipal Officers (TMAs), the officers of health, education, agriculture, C&W, population, social welfare, water management, local government, food, sports, livestock and other departments also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, a weekly comprehensive report of the district-level departments on good governance, the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) and other departments was presented in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner informed the heads of district departments regarding clear-cut directives issued by the office of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed them to complete tasks for redressing public complaints lodged on PCP within the stipulated time period.