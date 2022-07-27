UrduPoint.com

DC Mardan Reviews Security Plan For Muharram-ul-Haram

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :A high level meeting with Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif in chair here on Wednesday reviewed security plan for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Mardan, Assistant Commissioners and officials of law enforcement agencies.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all resources would be mobilized for maintaining law and order during Muharram. He said protection of law and properties was the major responsibility of police force and desired results would be achieved through effective coordination. He said strict monitoring of mourning processions routes would be made and people would join procession after passing through security check.

More Stories From Pakistan

