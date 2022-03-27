UrduPoint.com

DC Mardan To Hold Open Court On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2022 | 08:30 PM

DC Mardan to hold Open Court on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan is holding an Open Court in the District Secretariat on Monday (March 28, 2022) at 2:00 P.M.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Habibullah Arif, officers of district administration and other district level departments will also attend the open court.

District administration has invited the general public, trading community, farmers, elected public representatives, social workers, students and all other segments of the society to present their problems for timely resolution.

