Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 10:10 PM

DC Mardan visits Divisional Secretariat

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Captain (R) Abdul Rehman, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiur Rehman and Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Tahir, paid a surprise visit to Divisional Secretariat Mardan and inspected revenue courts and other offices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Captain (R) Abdul Rehman, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiur Rehman and Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Tahir, paid a surprise visit to Divisional Secretariat Mardan and inspected revenue courts and other offices.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the staff attendance at the offices and the services provided to the people.

On this occasion, he asked the visitors about the service provided in the revenue courts and offices as well as the attitude of the staff.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the administration Officers to prohibit the entry of unrelated persons and touts in the Revenue Courts and other offices and said that the Administration Officers and Offices-in-charge should ensure that the office staff ensure timely attendance and not leave the office without any reason before the stipulated time; otherwise, strict disciplinary action will be taken against them.

The concerned staff should ensure that people's grievances are redressed in time and adopt a good attitude towards them.

The Deputy Commissioner also discussed the problems faced by the government staff and assured them that he would solve them immediately.

