DC Mardan Visits Fruits, Vegetable Markets
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao Sunday paid a surprise visit to fruit and vegetable markets of Mardan early in the morning.
He monitored the bidding along with the officials of the food department and prepared the price list in his presence.
On this occasion, he said that strict legal action would be taken against the dealers and shopkeepers who create artificial price hikes.
Deputy Commissioner Mardan further directed that Assistant Commissioners will monitor the bidding daily for which a schedule has been prepared.
Fayaz Khan Sherpao said that the purpose of monitoring the bidding process is to control artificial inflation. He directed the officers to strictly implement the official price list so that people may get the essential items at reasonable prices.
APP/ijz/1520
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushahid Hussain congratulates Artist Misbah Uddin Qazi on receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz6 minutes ago
-
CDA imposes heavy taxes on properties in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
MPA inaugurates 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign6 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur receives rain6 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Mushaira held in Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
Embassy holds exhibition in Tehran to mark Pakistan Day, Nouroz celebrations16 minutes ago
-
Levies Force recovers stolen heavy bike in Barkhan district16 minutes ago
-
Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks Warsak road dwellers, request CM to take notice26 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign to start in 11 districts of Balochistan26 minutes ago
-
Sono Pakhtunkhwa, FM 96 formally inaugurated in Chitral36 minutes ago
-
Population week46 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr Nadeem honoured with TI for his services in healthcare sector46 minutes ago