DC Mardan visits fruits, vegetable markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao Sunday paid a surprise visit to fruit and vegetable markets of Mardan early in the morning.

He monitored the bidding along with the officials of the food department and prepared the price list in his presence.

On this occasion, he said that strict legal action would be taken against the dealers and shopkeepers who create artificial price hikes.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan further directed that Assistant Commissioners will monitor the bidding daily for which a schedule has been prepared.

Fayaz Khan Sherpao said that the purpose of monitoring the bidding process is to control artificial inflation. He directed the officers to strictly implement the official price list so that people may get the essential items at reasonable prices.

APP/ijz/1520