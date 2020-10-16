DC Mastung cancels 142 fake domiciles

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner, Mehboob Ahmed Achakzai after conducting around 12 meetings on verification of domiciles on Friday canceled at least 142 forged domiciles.

The suspects were given time to verify their documents, however, they could not produce any evidence to prove authenticity of the document, an official in the 'Mastung' Administration told APP.

Legal proceedings were initiated against culprits while data of black sheeps behind issuing fake domiciles, working in the government departments was also started to collected, he said.

The provincial government continued taking actions against the fake domicile holder to ensure provincial job quota in the government service.

The bogus domicile certificates holder employees would not be tolerated in any government department, he added.

Furthermore, it was also decided to investigate and trace those employees of the province who held more than one job.

In Pakistan, residents hold a "local and domicile certificate," which is a legal document that verifies and confirms that the recipient is a "permanent resident" of one of the districts in the country.

This certificate helps residents apply for job opportunities, scholarships, and other privileges allocated for their specific district, as well as for Federal jobs and scholarship opportunities based on provincial quota.