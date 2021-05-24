UrduPoint.com
DC Mastung Holds Open Court To Address Grievances Of Public

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mastung Muhammad Ilias Kabzai on Monday said measures were being taken to address legal issues of public at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while holding an open court (Kehchari) at Tehsil Dasht where people informed to the DC about their issues through orally and in written information in details.

The DC Major (retd) Muhammad Ilias Kabzai issued immediate orders to local administrations to address legal issues of people after hearing the problems of the people, despite he also assured complainers that measures would be taken to resolve public issues soon.

He said strict action would be taken against those people involved in illegal occupation and illegal sale of people's lands saying that he would not tolerate any kind of injustice with the people and action would be taken against the land mafias very soon.

We are committed to eradicate crime and criminal elements, he said all efforts are being made to ensure protection of life and property of the people in the area.

Local people also appreciated efforts of DC for holding an open court to address public issues in Tehsil Dasht in first time which is positive steps for people of Dasht.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Majeed Juniju, DC, Office Superintendent Babu Haji Abdul Jabbar Durrani, Deputy Tehsildar Haji Abdul Manan Mengal, Settlement Dasht Tehsildar Mir Naeem Shahwani, Settlement Dasht Deputy Tehsildar Haji Muhammad Hashim Bangalzai, Levies official Shadi Khan, Abdul Rasool Bangulzai and other official were present on the occasion.

