DC Matiari Announced Strict Crackdown On Profiteering And Hoarding
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh has announced a strict crackdown on profiteering, hoarding and black marketing in light of the implementation of the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and price control measures for essential commodities during Ramadan 2025.
According to a handout, chairing a meeting on the matter, DC Shaikh directed officials to establish control rooms to monitor inflation and ensure daily issuance and public display of updated price lists in all shops.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Iqra Jannat, District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, AC Hala Dr.
Mazhar, AC Saeedabad Asad Khokhar, police officials, district officers, representatives of the utility stores corporation, market committees, municipal officers, food control officials and other relevant stakeholders.
Authorities were directed to take stringent measures to stabilize prices, curb artificial inflation and provide relief to the public.
It was agreed that a comprehensive strategy would be devised in consultation with all stakeholders, including traders, shopkeepers, butchers and grocery merchants.
DC emphasized the need for strict vigilance over market prices, directing officials to take legal action against violators to ensure the availability of essential goods at reasonable rates for the public.
Recent Stories
FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final approval
SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries for 2025
Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripartite initiative
Dubai DET signs strategic partnership with Amadeus to foster innovation in trave ..
Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of Lahore High Court for justice
Saqr Ghobash receives GCC-European Parliamentary Committee members
Fujairah Ruler, Egyptian Petroleum Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Delegation for Relations with Arabian Peninsula in E ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi appoints Director-General of NAMA
The Photographers’ Perspective: Pushing Creative Boundaries with the vivo X200 ..
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of Over PKR710Billion Through e-Pa ..
Ramazan weather update in Pakistan: What to expect in Karachi, Lahore and Islama ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
ITP issues advisory amid ICC Champions Trophy matches6 minutes ago
-
Strict security arrangements in place for Australia-S Africa match6 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari announced strict crackdown on profiteering and hoarding6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of Lahore High Court for justice12 minutes ago
-
Mountaineering Institute in Shigar gets green light: Rs. 970m project approved to boost tourism16 minutes ago
-
NA body approves Rs3b maritime budget, pushes for Gwadar’s blue economy hub16 minutes ago
-
KP government announces interest-free loans and support programs for special persons16 minutes ago
-
PFA up for assuring quality foods during Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Portugal, MD APP discuss news cooperation26 minutes ago
-
Women's education vital for country's progress26 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Portugal, MD APP discuss news cooperation26 minutes ago