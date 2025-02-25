Open Menu

DC Matiari Announced Strict Crackdown On Profiteering And Hoarding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh has announced a strict crackdown on profiteering, hoarding and black marketing in light of the implementation of the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and price control measures for essential commodities during Ramadan 2025.

According to a handout, chairing a meeting on the matter, DC Shaikh directed officials to establish control rooms to monitor inflation and ensure daily issuance and public display of updated price lists in all shops.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Iqra Jannat, District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, AC Hala Dr.

Mazhar, AC Saeedabad Asad Khokhar, police officials, district officers, representatives of the utility stores corporation, market committees, municipal officers, food control officials and other relevant stakeholders.

Authorities were directed to take stringent measures to stabilize prices, curb artificial inflation and provide relief to the public.

It was agreed that a comprehensive strategy would be devised in consultation with all stakeholders, including traders, shopkeepers, butchers and grocery merchants.

DC emphasized the need for strict vigilance over market prices, directing officials to take legal action against violators to ensure the availability of essential goods at reasonable rates for the public.

