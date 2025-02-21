DC Matiari chairs interfaith harmony committee meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A meeting of the interfaith harmony committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, which was attended by officials from the police, health, social welfare and municipal departments, along with representatives of minority affairs and members of both Muslim and non-Muslim communities.

The meeting discussed to promote religious tolerance, brotherhood and social harmony in detail.

Committee members emphasized the need for continued joint efforts to foster mutual respect and peace among followers of all religions.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Matiari assured that the district administration would take all necessary measures to protect minority rights and ensure interfaith harmony at every level.

He urged committee members to actively contribute to strengthening brotherhood within their respective areas. All participants reaffirmed their commitment to promote interfaith harmony and cooperation.