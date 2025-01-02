Open Menu

DC Matiari Chairs Meeting Of DDMA To Review Emergency Preparedness

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

DC Matiari chairs meeting of DDMA to review emergency preparedness

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh presided over the first meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for 2025. The meeting took place at Latif Hall in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Matiari and was attended by representatives and officials from all relevant departments in the district.

The meeting reviewed integrated strategies and effective planning to address any potential emergency situations in the district. Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for all departments to utilize their resources and perform their duties efficiently to ensure a swift and effective response to natural disasters or other emergencies.

He directed the departments to stay prepared as per the SOPs and prioritize public safety above all.

During the session, various departments provided detailed briefings on their preparedness and resources. Suggestions for future measures and enhanced cooperation were also discussed. The Deputy Commissioner assured participants that the district administration would extend all possible support to ensure readiness and effective disaster management.

Related Topics

Matiari All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

23 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

53 minutes ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

3 hours ago
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

3 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan