DC Matiari Chairs Meeting Of DDMA To Review Emergency Preparedness
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh presided over the first meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for 2025. The meeting took place at Latif Hall in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Matiari and was attended by representatives and officials from all relevant departments in the district.
The meeting reviewed integrated strategies and effective planning to address any potential emergency situations in the district. Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for all departments to utilize their resources and perform their duties efficiently to ensure a swift and effective response to natural disasters or other emergencies.
He directed the departments to stay prepared as per the SOPs and prioritize public safety above all.
During the session, various departments provided detailed briefings on their preparedness and resources. Suggestions for future measures and enhanced cooperation were also discussed. The Deputy Commissioner assured participants that the district administration would extend all possible support to ensure readiness and effective disaster management.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Matiari chairs meeting of DDMA to review emergency preparedness3 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Multan region helped out 112,697 individuals last year3 minutes ago
-
Alhamra ED discusses literacy, cultural issues with Suhail Warraich13 minutes ago
-
Road accidents claimed 190 lives in 17,520 accidents during the year 202413 minutes ago
-
'Paramour' kidnaps, kills girl23 minutes ago
-
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad announces date for submission of examination forms33 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons of dates to Pakistan as friendship gesture53 minutes ago
-
Despite abundance of information available on internet, importance of books remain intact: Iranian A ..53 minutes ago
-
Ahsan stresses need for a clear roadmap to drive Pakistan’s development1 hour ago
-
DG National CERT holds session on Cyber-security,data protection1 hour ago
-
Punjab Comedy Theater workshop in full swing at Alhamra1 hour ago
-
Mercy petitions of 19 convicted persons in May 9 riots accepted2 hours ago