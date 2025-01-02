DC Matiari chairs meeting of DDMA to review emergency preparedness

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh presided over the first meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for 2025. The meeting took place at Latif Hall in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Matiari and was attended by representatives and officials from all relevant departments in the district.

The meeting reviewed integrated strategies and effective planning to address any potential emergency situations in the district. Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for all departments to utilize their resources and perform their duties efficiently to ensure a swift and effective response to natural disasters or other emergencies.

He directed the departments to stay prepared as per the SOPs and prioritize public safety above all.

During the session, various departments provided detailed briefings on their preparedness and resources. Suggestions for future measures and enhanced cooperation were also discussed. The Deputy Commissioner assured participants that the district administration would extend all possible support to ensure readiness and effective disaster management.