DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner, and District Returning Officer Matiari Lal Dino Mangi chaired a meeting of electoral candidates for provincial and national assemblies on Friday to discuss the code of conduct for the upcoming general elections.

During the meeting, Mangi emphasized that all candidates participating in the elections are equal, and administrative officers will fulfill their duties impartially for fair and transparent elections. He said strict action will be taken if any government employee is found involved in election work, and the maintenance of law and order will be ensured by the police, rangers and the armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Monitoring Officer Noor Ahmed Khahro stated that the electoral code of conduct would be strictly enforced, and those found violating it would face action under the Election Act.

The District Election Commissioner Masood Ahmed Qureshi briefed all party candidates on the code of conduct, emphasizing that no political party flag or banners should be displayed on government properties or electric poles. The use of weapons or aerial firing will be considered a crime, and restrictions will be imposed on the use of local government or government machinery.

He said that corner meetings should be organized on the designated route and district administration should also be informed in advance to ensure any security problem.

Qureshi further stated that no political leader or candidate should make statements that undermine religious or political dignity, and instead of appointing a single chief agent, three could be appointed. He said that no representative or media person can enter the polling station without a pass issued by the Election Commission or District Returning Officer.

District Returning Officers, Returning Officers and Monitoring Officers with the help of Police and other law enforcement agencies will be bound to implement the code of conduct. Additionally, monitoring teams designated by the Election Commission of Pakistan will assess the activities of all political parties.

The meeting was attended by candidates including Bashir Memon, Salim Sindhi, Returning Officers Monis Ahmed, Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Aabid Qamar, Saud Khan Lund, Assistant Returning Officer Syed Ashraf Shah, Monitoring Officers, and others.