DC Matiari Chairs Meeting To Review Polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 01:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Tuesday chaired an important district-level health meeting to review and improve the healthcare system across Matiari.
The meeting focused on the progress of ongoing health programs and addressed various challenges faced by the health sector.The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Iqra Jannat, District Health Officer Pir Ghulam Hussain, AC Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, AC Hala Dr. Mazhir, AC Saeedabad Shah Rukh, Medical Superintendents Dr. Fareed Memon (Hala), Dr. Abdul Salam (Matiari) and Focal Person of the Polio Control Room Dr. Babar along with other key officials.
A major point of discussion was the recent polio immunization campaign conducted under the National Immunization Days (NIDs) from April 21 to 27. The campaign aimed to vaccinate 181,247 children across the district. The effort saw the participation of 41 Union Council Medical Officers, 124 area in-charges, 545 mobile teams, 29 transit teams, and 49 fixed sites.
The coverage remained 102 percent, while the rate of zero-dose children was 99 percent, on which the Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction and appreciated the hard work of the teams.
Other critical healthcare issues were also addressed, including lack of facilities in basic health units, medicine availability, vaccination drives, the performance of lady health workers, staff attendance in hospitals, and improvements in emergency services.
Deputy Commissioner directed relevant departments to ensure the uninterrupted provision of basic health services, ensure staff attendance and medicine availability in all units and enhance field monitoring efforts. He affirmed that every possible step will be taken to improve healthcare in the district Matiari in line with directives from the Government of Sindh.
