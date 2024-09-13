Open Menu

DC Matiari Condoles Demise Of LHW In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 07:50 PM

DC Matiari condoles demise of LHW in accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, along with District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain, visited village Ghulam Ali Jamali to offer condolences to the family of Lady Health Worker (LHW) Nazir Begum Jamali, who tragically died in a road accident while on duty during the anti-polio campaign.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner Shaikh expressed his deep sympathy to the grieving family and assured them of full legal and financial support.

It may be mentioned that Nazir Begum Jamali, a lady health worker who was on duty during the anti-polio campaign from September 9 to September 15, met with an accident while crossing the road.

Related Topics

Accident Visit Road Died Road Accident Matiari Ghulam Ali May September Family From

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

57 minutes ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

1 hour ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

1 hour ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

1 hour ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

4 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

4 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

4 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

20 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan