DC Matiari condoles demise of LHW in accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, along with District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain, visited village Ghulam Ali Jamali to offer condolences to the family of Lady Health Worker (LHW) Nazir Begum Jamali, who tragically died in a road accident while on duty during the anti-polio campaign.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner Shaikh expressed his deep sympathy to the grieving family and assured them of full legal and financial support.

It may be mentioned that Nazir Begum Jamali, a lady health worker who was on duty during the anti-polio campaign from September 9 to September 15, met with an accident while crossing the road.