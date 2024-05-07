DC Matiari Conducts Surprise Hospital Inspections, Urges Improved Healthcare Standards
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh made a surprise visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals in Hala and Saeedabad. He inspected facilities available there and reviewed attendance of doctors and other medical staff. During the visit, he expressed concern over the cleanliness condition in THQ hospitals of Hala and Saeedabad and directed prompt action to address the issue.
DC Shaikh emphasized the importance of providing best healthcare services and directed the hospital administration to ensure staff presence during duty hours, improve cleanliness and hygiene, provide quality services to patients and ensure availability of medicines and medical equipment.
Earlier, the Medical Superintendent of Taluka Hospital Matiari Dr Abdul Salam Memon visited all sections of the hospital, met with patients and inquired about the facilities being provided to them. He directed doctors, paramedical and nursing staff to be punctual and treat patients with utmost care. He added that steps were being taken to ensure the implementation of the instructions issued by the Deputy Commissioner and DHO during their recent visits.
